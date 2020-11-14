Anne Elizabeth Joki passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Cook Care Center.
Anne was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Virginia to Nick and Sigrid (Pohjola) Kosevich. She grew up in Parkville, Minn., and graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1945. She was married to Bill Joki for 29 years until his passing in 1976.
Anne was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed pontoon rides on Lake Vermilion, liked to play bingo, cook, picnic, dance and have fun. Anne took after her father and loved to watch the Minnesota Twins baseball and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball games on TV.
Anne's caretakers always said how much they loved her smile and very much enjoyed working with her.
Anne is survived by her sons, Rob Joki (Rhonda) of Cook and Dennis Joki of Ortonville, Minn.; sister, Karen Grahovak of Riverview, Fla.; two grandchildren, Todd (Sarah) Joki and Scott (Jevene) Joki; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Sigrid; brothers, Nick (Millie) and George (Carol); and sister, Lorraine (Jack) Kull.
Following a private family service, a burial was held at the Zim Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Cook Care Center.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
