Annabelle Marie (Tamminen) Cossalter was born Nov. 4, 1929, and was called to heaven on July 28, 2021, very peacefully in her home.
She was born in Cherry, Minn., to August and Ida (Johnson) Tamminen. Her family lived in Sparta until her father who died in a Leonidas mine accident and moved to Eveleth. Annabelle and her two sisters, Carol (Gabe) Peterlin and Dorothy Anderson, attended the Gilbert School until 1942 and then the Eveleth School until graduation. She went on to attend the Duluth Business University and received a secretarial certificate which she put to good use at the Fair Store and Cluett Peabody in the payroll department in Eveleth.
Annabelle married the love of her life, Clement Cossalter on June 2, 1951, and they went on to have six children, Calvin (Renee), Dennis (Christine), Thomas, Patrick (Denise), David (ReAnn) and Mary. Annabelle was very proud of her Finnish heritage and was a member of the Finnish Lutheran Church most of her life. Wanting to raise their family under one faith, she was confirmed in the Immaculate Conception Catholic church in 1962 and the family joined the Resurrection Church after that. She was part of the Church council, loved to sing in the choir and was a founding member of the Pro-Life Committee of the Church. She served on many election boards, was a Charter member of the Women’s curling club, belonged to the Skating club and was a member of the Mrs. Jaycee’s for many years. One of her many joys was playing bridge with all her lady friends.
She always had a smile on her face and loved without hesitation. Her family was her greatest joy and she prided herself on making sure everyone had whatever they needed always even if just an ear to listen. She was a wonderful cook with sarmas and poticas as her favorites. Her potica was said to be the best around and people came from all over to get some. She loved making it and even more loved to teach the new generations how to make it. She was a beautiful sewer and knitter, even making our families, and some friends, Christmas stockings with names on them. She was so excited when a new baby came into the family and she would say “I’ve got to get their stocking done right away”. She was overjoyed when one of her granddaughters took to carrying on the tradition when she just couldn’t anymore.
Annabelle is survived by her six children; 12 grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Johnson, Carrie (Justin) Klakoski, Erik (Jessica) Cossalter, Nicholas Cossalter, Stefanie (Max) Motley, Tiffany (Josh) Olson, Andrea (Al) Bonach, Joseph (Jolie) Askwith, Kory Cossalter, Ellen (Jake) Perrault, Michael Cossalter and James Mrachek; 20 great-grandchildren, Drake, Stella, Annabelle, Lydia, Emmett, Paige, Brooks, Stanton, Brayden, Cameron, Finnegan, Isaiah, Elizabeth, Holly, Ivy, Cole, Aiden, Suzie, Oliver and Liam. She also had many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She had a special place in her heart for her nephews, Johnny Dandrea and Ellery (JoAnne) Cossalter.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Peterson and the whole Essentia Health East Range Hospice team for their wonderful help, care and support – we couldn’t have had mom home for the last year without them especially Heather, Joan, Florencia, Dara, Amber, Pastor Mary and Hailey. Thank you also to the many people who came to “hang out” with our mom, talking, watching TV, etc.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles Flynn.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life at www.mccl.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
