Anna Marie Maras

Anna Marie (Forsman) Maras, 80, of Side Lake, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm, Minn.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Hibbing, Minn., to Henry and Seime (Aho) Forsman. Anna grew up on the Iron Range and attended Hibbing Community College for her nursing degree and later went to Bemidji State University for her bachelor’s degree. Education and her faith were very important to her. She married the love of her life, Nicholas Maras, in St. Augustine, Fla., and they were married for 62 years. Together they traveled all over the country, living and raising their family. They lived for a while in Arizona and California before returning home to Minnesota. She loved picking berries and pinecones. Anna adored her family and loved spending time with them at the cabin on Little Sturgeon in Side Lake. She loved shopping and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her husband, Nick Maras; children, Nicholas (Laureen) Maras, Michael Maras and Susan (Larry) Schmidt; sister, Louise (Bruce) McClellan; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Michele Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. Father Daniel Weiske will officiate.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
To send flowers to the family of Anna Maras, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.