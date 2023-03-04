Anna Marie (Jones) Helmerson, 71, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 26, 2023, after a tough battle with cancer. She fought hard and maintained positivity, courage, and beauty until she lost her fight.

She was born on November 22, 1951, in Hibbing, Minn., to Samuel William Jones and Dorothy Vivian Hukka, their sixth child out of nine. She attended school in Hibbing until she moved to Grand Marais, Minn., as a teenager to live with her older sister, where she then attended Cook County High School. It was there that she met and fell in love with her husband, Robert “Bob” Helmerson whom she married on November 23, 1968. Anna was a great mother, grandma, “GG”, sister, auntie, and friend. She will forever be missed dearly by all who were close to her.

