Anna Marie (Jones) Helmerson, 71, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 26, 2023, after a tough battle with cancer. She fought hard and maintained positivity, courage, and beauty until she lost her fight.
She was born on November 22, 1951, in Hibbing, Minn., to Samuel William Jones and Dorothy Vivian Hukka, their sixth child out of nine. She attended school in Hibbing until she moved to Grand Marais, Minn., as a teenager to live with her older sister, where she then attended Cook County High School. It was there that she met and fell in love with her husband, Robert “Bob” Helmerson whom she married on November 23, 1968. Anna was a great mother, grandma, “GG”, sister, auntie, and friend. She will forever be missed dearly by all who were close to her.
Anna is survived by children, Jody Helmerson of Grand Marais, Nichole (Armand) Hocking of Hibbing, and Corey Helmerson of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; 9 grandchildren whom meant the world to her, Tamra (Ben) Helmerson-Parent, Tyler (Angie) Hocking, Brylee (Cody) Hocking, Arielle (Trevor) Schaefer, Jade (Austin) Helmerson, Alyssa Helmerson, Brianna Helmerson, Anna Helmerson, Recko Helmerson-Skildum; And a very special great grand-daughter, Cora Hocking, who will miss her “GG” very much.
She also leaves behind sisters: Shirley Nelson of Eveleth, Minn., Sandra (Douglas) Smith of Park Rapids, Minn., Betty (Dale) Speck of Mesa, Ariz., Patty Quitberg of Hibbing, Mary Jane (Dennis) Jones of Hibbing, and Mark (Julie) Jones of Hibbing; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who all love her very dearly.
She is joined in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Samuel and Dorothy; and sisters, Beverly (George) Young and Donna (Mickey) Nelson.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
