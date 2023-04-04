Anna Marie Gangl, age 69, of Nashwauk passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Essentia Health—St. Mary’s in Duluth.
She was born August 25, 1953, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Joseph and Miriam (Nuorala) Facchinni.
Anna was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk. She attended Nashwauk- Keewatin High School and later worked at the high school keeping kids and pretty much everyone else in line for nearly three decades. She was the ultimate sports mom and cheered louder than any other fan. Anna was a voracious reader and always had a stack of books from the library at hand. And she sure knew how to make people laugh. More than anything she loved her family, and being a grandma was her world.
Anna is survived by her children, Mike Gangl, Hibbing, Minn., Vince (Lucy) Gangl, Nashwauk, Minn., Amanda Gangl, Nashwauk, Minn., stepchildren, John (Cheryl) Gangl, Tom (Robin) Gangl Jr., brother, Chuck (Georgie) Facchinni, grandchildren, Damon, Wyatt, Davinia, Adeline, Ava, Veronica, Josephina, Carson, and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gangl Sr., parents, Miriam and Joseph, siblings, John Facchinni, Sara Anderson, stepdaughters, Linda Patterson and Rose Moore, grandchildren, Aaron Gangl and Jillian Plaisted.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.