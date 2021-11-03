Anna M. Trenberth, 94, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing.
She was born Nov. 14, 1926, to Martin and Olive (Fredenburg) In Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1944. Anna lived at Real Life Co-op the past 11 years. She was on the board of directors and president of their association.
Anna was mostly a homemaker by trade. She worked for and managed Vera’s Smart Shop for some time. She also worked at a downtown supermarket in Hibbing as a bookkeeper. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing where she was a Deacon, elder, and led the Women’s Association and church circle. Her Church life was extremely important to her. She loved Bridge as a pastime and belonged to many Bridge clubs over the years.
Anna is survived by her sons, Jack (Jill) Trenberth, Gary Trenberth, and Marty (Vicki) Trenberth, her grandchildren, Ryan (Jamie) Trenberth, their children, Ethan and Maggie, Kyle Trenberth, Adam Trenberth, his children, Jackson and Lily, Megan (Rob) Starr, their children Alia and Easton, and Brynley, Kevin (Jenna) Trenberth, their children, Owen and Aubrey, Tony (Jena) Trenberth, their daughter, Mara, and Casey Trenberth, her brother, Eugene Sandberg and special cousin, Patty Brandseatter, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2001; sister, Leitha Lee; brother-in-law, Ray Lee; brother and sister-in-law, Barb and LeRoy Sandberg; sister-in-law, Wilma Sandberg; niece, Karen Clymer; and daughter-in-law, Teri Trenberth.
Funeral services for Anna will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Katie Larson will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Friday.
A private interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave an online message of condolence.
