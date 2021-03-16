Ann Mary (Thompson) Feider

Ann Feider, 85, of Stillwater, Minn., and longtime resident of Chisholm, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021, at her home following a lengthy battle with COPD.
She was born May 17, 1935, in Evanston, Ill. A gifted watercolor painter and longtime piano teacher, she studied music at the College of St. Catherine and met her future husband, Donald, in college, playing piano accompaniment at his senior year clarinet recital at the College of St. Thomas. They were married in 1955 while Don was stationed with the U.S. Army near Walsingham, England, during the Korean Conflict. Ann held a deep passion and appreciation for natural beauty that is reflected in her paintings, featuring woodlands, lakes, snow-laden pines, and flowers. Her “Poppies” watercolor won top prize in a Twin Cities Watercolor Society contest. She was also active in the community, supporting the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis., and contributing to successful efforts to minimize disruptive I-94 construction in Washington County.
Ann is survived by her children: John, Christopher (Leah), Annette (John), David (Melinda), and Adele; along with nine grandchildren; and her sister, Elsa Hofmeister.
She was preceded in death by parents, Gregory and Evelyn; her husband, Donald; and her brother, Greg.
A celebration of her life will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church, 3801 Pleasant Ave. S., Minneapolis on Saturday, March 20. Visitation at 10 a.m.; Mass at 11 a.m.
Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.
Memorials welcome: The Nature Conservancy and Lakeview Hospice, (www.lakeview.org).
