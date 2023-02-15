Ann Marie Mastell

Ann M. Mastell, 86, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Sunday, February 11, 2023, at Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
Ann was born to Joseph and Marie (Allen) Mastell on March 16, 1936. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1954 and attended Hibbing Junior College.
She worked for Dr. Rudy Perpich as his dental assistant and secretary, later she worked for Dr. Michael Skull as his chairside dental assistant until their retirement. Ann also worked for Sunrise Deli and Sunrise Bakery for many years.
In the early 90’s she helped to establish an animal shelter for Hibbing, which has always been important to her.
She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, and a charter member of the Hibbing Animal Shelter. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, flowers, and her kitties. She will be sadly missed by the tons of friends that knew her.
Ann was preceded in death by her family from 1985 to 2010. She was the last of her family.
Per Ann’s request, there will be a graveside service held in the spring at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Please donate any remembrances to the Hibbing Animal Shelter or Precious Paws in Chisholm, MN.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com .
