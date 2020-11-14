Ann Marie Bye, 72, of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.

She was the manager of Goodwill for 25 years.

She is survived by her sons, Shaun Valla of Hibbing and Sheldon Valla of Austin, Texas; brother-in-law, Ken Bye of Hibbing; and ex-husband, Edward Valla of Forbes.

A Celebration of Life for Ann will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

