Ann Louise Godette (Metzer)

Ann is the daughter of David William Metzer and Carolyn Mae Gangl (Weldon). Ann graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High. While in school she was cheer-leading and also played the flute. She also enjoyed spending time with her best friend from school, Leslie Christian. Her hobbies included water sports such as water skiing and she enjoyed fishing with her family. Ann always had ambitions of living somewhere modern when she grew up.
She was married to George Christian in 1983 and had one child together, Amanda Marie Christian. Later, she was married to Timothy Andre Godette in 1991. They had four more daughters together, Lauren Ashley Godette, Gabrielle Simone Godette, Emily Ann Godette, and Gillian Rose Godette. Ann met Tim in Virginia Beach through a bible college. They later traveled to India for missionary work. After marrying Tim, she traveled and belonged to different churches along the way. Eventually they both settled in Hampton, Va. Ann enjoyed raising her children and was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing full outfits and dresses for her girls and cooking. Even as she struggled with Huntington’s disease, she still enjoyed a home cooked meal and going for a drive in the city. Above all else, Ann had the greatest love for her family and carried enormous pride for her daughters and all their accomplishments.
Ann is survived by two siblings, Craig Metzer and Ken Metzer. She is also survived by her husband Timothy Andre Godette and all five of her children, Amanda Christian, Lauren, Gabrielle, Emily, and Gillian Godette.
Private memorial at her residence in Hampton, Va.
