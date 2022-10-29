Ann Lorraine Sandys

Ann Lorraine Sandys, age 76, a lifelong Iron Range resident, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

She was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Soudan, the daughter of Frank and Ailie (Carlson) Palo and was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School. Ann was a homemaker, had a passion for art, and was a gifted painter. She was a kind hearted woman with a gentle spirit, who was strong and resilient; truly possessing vast amounts of SISU. Ann was a loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and she cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Sandys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries