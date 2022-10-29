Ann Lorraine Sandys, age 76, a lifelong Iron Range resident, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Soudan, the daughter of Frank and Ailie (Carlson) Palo and was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School. Ann was a homemaker, had a passion for art, and was a gifted painter. She was a kind hearted woman with a gentle spirit, who was strong and resilient; truly possessing vast amounts of SISU. Ann was a loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and she cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Mandy Palo-Sandys of Aurora; grandchildren, Tyler Sandys and JulieAnna Sandys; siblings, Irene (Wendel) Wilson, Helen Huovinen, and Melia (Anthony) Shikonya; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings.
A Memorial Service for Ann will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
