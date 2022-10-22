Ann L. (Mobraten) Terhark

Ann Louise (Mobraten) Terhark, of Eveleth, Minn., passed away at the age of 83, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in hospice in Virginia, Minn.

She was born on May 24, 1938, to Peter and Mary (Kohlroser) Mobraten.

