Ann L. (Mobraten) Terhark

Ann Louise (Mobraten) Terhark, of Eveleth, Minn., passed away at the age of 83, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in hospice in Virginia, Minn.
She was born on May 24, 1938, to Peter and Mary (Kohlroser) Mobraten.
Ann was a graduate of Cherry High School in Cherry, Minn., and a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. She enjoyed singing in the Concordia Choir with a voice that would always praise Him who sent her there. After graduation, she spent 2 years as a parish worker in Minnesota, then as a parish worker in Van Nuys, Calif. Here she also taught elementary school.
The best part of her life were two sons, Joe and Daniel. She returned to Minnesota and taught her first love, music K-12, in the Cherry School for 22 years. After retiring from the classroom, she returned to California where, as a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, she became the head of the church youth program, and in the process completed work for the designation of Associate of Ministry.
After several years, Ann returned to the Iron Range where she served as a worship leader, Sunday service accompanist and soloist at various churches. She was also very active in the Sons of Norway group in Virginia.
Ann would best like to be remembered by 4 words: “She loves, she gives.” To her the most important gift she gave was her time.
She is survived by two sons, Joe and Daniel (Tina); four grandchildren; her brother, Albin (Kathy); and her sister Mona (Stan) Wold; and numerous friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron, Minn., on Saturday., Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour before and fellowship and refreshments following. Officiant will be Rev. Christina Kadelbach.
Burial will be in the Forbes Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith United Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
