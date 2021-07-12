Ann Kilbride passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, lovingly surrounded by family.
Marcella “Ann” (Loulan) Kilbride was born on March 15, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, to Marcella (Slattery) Loulan and William Dewey Loulan. Her twin brother Thomas did not survive birth.
Ann spent her early years in Akron, before moving to Hibbing, Minn., with her mother Marcella and brother William “Bill” Patrick Loulan. They made their home on 10th Avenue East in Hibbing along with Ann’s maternal grandmother Hannah and her maternal aunts Margaret and Hazel Slattery. Ann attended school at Assumption Hall and was a 1947 graduate of Hibbing High School. She attended Hibbing Junior College and graduated from the College of St. Catherine (St. Paul, MN) in 1951 with a degree in primary education and sociology.
Ann taught first grade in Chisholm, Hibbing, and Eveleth where she met the love of her life, James Kilbride, in November 1955. Ann and Jim were joined in holy matrimony on June 16, 1956, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing — a union of sixty-five years that was blessed with seven children, thirteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Ann was a devout Catholic active in many parishes during her lifetime including St. Patrick’s and Resurrection in Eveleth, St. Thomas Aquinas in International Falls, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Holy Spirit in Tempe, Ariz., and St. Joseph’s in Chisholm. Ann’s strong faith inspired daily recitation of the Rosary, a trip to Winnipeg, Manitoba to see Pope John Paul II, and two granddaughters to choose her as their Confirmation sponsor.
Family was paramount to Ann. She ensured family gatherings were memorable celebrations, complete with delicious meals, fun, games and plenty of laughter. Christmas time was particularly magical for her children and grandchildren. Ann selflessly spent a year helping her son Patrick’s family while his wife was deployed. Ann and Jim were fortunate to winter in Arizona and split the spring to fall months between their Chisholm home and the cabin they built on Lake of the Woods, Canada.
Ann was a gracious lady and an exemplary teacher who delighted in teaching children to read. She volunteered in her children's activities before returning to the classroom as a substitute teacher. Ann was a member of AAUW (both the Virginia and International Falls branches), the College of St. Catherine alumni, and the VFW Auxiliary.
Ann is survived by her husband, Jim; children and grandchildren: Sheila (Fred) Shusterich, John (Brooke) and Jim; Patrick (Carol) Kilbride, Megan, Erin and James; Michael Kilbride, Nicole Myers, Gavin and Jace; Peggy (Kelly) Consoer, Katy and Kevin; Jeremy (Carmen) Kilbride, Ryan and Kevin; and Tim (Laura) Kilbride, Shannon, Joe, and Hannah; sister-in-law Janet (Brad) Salmi; cousins Carol (Peter) Fegen and Dan, Jeremiah, Peter, Pat, Paul, Mike, and John Kearney and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal aunts; infant son, Thomas; nephew, Kevin Salmi; brother, William Loulan; half-brother, Richard Loulan; grandson-in-law, Rick Myers; brother-in-law, Bill Kilbride; and cousins, Patricia Kilbride Meyers and Marian Huber Brady.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or the Arrowhead Library System (“Love Your Library,” 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron 55768) are appreciated.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
