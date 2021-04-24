Ann Janelle Markley passed away on December 8, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service for Ann will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Virginia. Coffee an’ to follow.

