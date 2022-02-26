Ann Catherine (Pinnick) Myklebust
October 6, 1931 — February 19, 2022
Ann Catherine (Pinnick) Myklebust died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Carefree Assisted Living in Aurora, Minn. She was 90 years of age.
Ann was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Oct. 6, 1931, to Lillian (Kelly) Pinnick and John Pinnick. Ann attended beauty school, and met and married Don Myklebust in Des Moines. Then, they ventured off to Minnesota. Together, they owned and ran Blue Top Resort on Lake Kabetogama, Minn. Eventually, they'd spend summer weekends there, with their primary home located in Aurora. Following Don's retirement, they enjoyed wintering at Sunflower Resort in Arizona.
Ann and Don had five children: Nels (Jodie), Dee Ann Maxwell, Mary Kay, Brenda Lee Kline (Eric) and Monica (Arthur); Grandchildren: Adam Maxwell (Larissa), Cameron Maxwell, Megan Uhan (Matt), Ryan Myklebust (Melaine), and Gabriel Kline. Also, Angela Mannila (Jodie), and Danielle & Erica Kline (Eric); Great grandchildren: London Maxwell (Adam), Elizabeth, Mia, & Levi Uhan (Megan), Andrew, Sophia, Luke, Caleb & Clare Myklebust (Ryan); and, many friends, and nieces and nephews who Ann dearly loved.
Ann cut and permed hair for most of her life, in beauty shop settings, and for family and friends. She did volunteer work at the Aurora Nursing Home for several years in that capacity.
After moving into Carefree Assisted Living, she continued that tradition.
Ann was a fabulous cook, although Don was quoted as saying, "Anna couldn't boil water when I married her." Ann had a quick response: "I don't believe you married me for my cooking."
She was a fast learner, perfecting walleye, spaghetti & meatballs, steak & mushrooms, homemade buns & pies for guests at Blue Top, as well as those blessed to be seated at her table in Aurora.
Ann cared deeply about those less fortunate, and her actions reflected it.
She taught her children to do the same, leading by example.
Ann had a great sense of humor, spunk, strong spirit, a compassionate, generous heart, and was loved by many. She was creative, with decorating and remodeling their turn-of-the-century home, and her wardrobe. She was deemed "the queen of accessorizing,” by her daughters. Ann enjoyed dance immensely. Don and she belonged to the Dance Club, for many years, and boogied beautifully, together. And Ann LOVED babies! Her grandbabies were the most darling bundles ever born, of course. We are grateful there were many to love.
Ann was active in the Catholic Church and never lost her faith. She also participated wholeheartedly in Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and proudly served as MCCL delegate in Washington, D.C.
Ann will be so greatly missed. Hers was a full life, well lived!
She was preceded in death by her father, John; mother, Lillian; husband, Don; daughter, Brenda; and siblings: Agnes, Mary, Dorothy, Betty, Peggy and Bill.
The family wishes to thank the employees at Carefree that were tender and kind to Ann, especially in the last weeks of her life.
A special thank you to Sue M. who stayed with Mom overnight as the end drew near. Sue was saying the rosary with Ann when she took her final breath. Now Ann is dancing with Don again.
Funeral date will be announced in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her name to: Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. Ann would like that. Contact info: www.MCCL.org, or call: 612-825-6831.
Other letters or cards can be sent to: Family of Ann Myklebust, c/o: Carefree Assisted Living, Aurora, MN 55705.
Mail will be forwarded to Ann's family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.