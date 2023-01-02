Ann Carolyn (Hepokoski) Hintsala, age 80, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at her home in Nashwauk Township from Alzheimer’s Dementia.
Ann was born on Nov. 7, 1942, to Allan and Lela Hepokoski in Deer River, Minn. On Sept. 28, 1963, Ann married Dale Hintsala.
Ann is survived by her husband of 59 years Dale Hintsala; Sons Robert (Valerie), Jacob (Jill), and Aaron (Angela); and daughters Lisa (Josh) Prusi, Carolyn (Lance) Yoki, Susan (Kindal) Cook; Jessica (Jakob) Rikkola, and Elizabeth (Grant) Nettleton. She is also survived by brothers Allan and Matthew (Suzanne) Hepokoski and Sisters Arlene Kauppila, Mary (Jerry) Wagner, Verna (Wayne) Ford, Susan (Michael) Lahti and Irene (Todd) Salmela and 27 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and a Host of Brothers and Sisters in faith.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Allan and Lela Hepokoski; Brothers Raymond, John, James and Mark; Brother in-law James Kauppila; Sisters in law Diane and Jeanette Hepokoski; Nephew Charles Hepokoski; and Grandsons Samuel and Mathew Prusi.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on January 4 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church in Cedar Valley Township. Burial will be done at the Cedar Valley Township Cemetery at a later date this spring.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
