Funeral Mass for Ann Agnes Gerzina, 92, formerly of Biwabik, will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Our Lady of Hope – St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Ann died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the North Shore Estates in Duluth.
She was born on July 26, 1929, in McKinley to Joseph and Angeline (Zgnoc) Erchul. Ann was employed as a nurse for Dr. Blackmore, Erie Mining CO, and the East Range Clinic before her retirement. Ann was united in marriage to Frank Gerzina in 1958. Ann volunteered for the Gilbert VFW and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, polka music and took the greatest pleasure in being a grandma.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Vik; son, Frank (Margie) Gerzina Jr.; grandchildren: David and Ryan (Maria) Gerzina and Jennifer (Jerimiah) Schunk; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Anthony Gerzina; five siblings; and her parents.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
