Anita Peterson, 82, of Ely, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Carefree Living in Babbitt.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Ely Cemetery.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries