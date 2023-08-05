Anita M. Vovk

Anita M. Vovk (née Vitali), 89, of Golden Valley, formerly of Aurora, Minn., died Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Service information

Aug 10
Visitation
Thursday, August 10, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church - St. Joseph Campus
1300 Mainstreet
Hopkins, MN 55343
Aug 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, August 10, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church - St. Joseph Campus
1300 Mainstreet
Hopkins, MN 55343
