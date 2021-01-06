Anita Jane Falbo, 84, formally of Hoyt Lakes and Duluth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2021, after complications of dementia.
Anita was born on Feb. 12, 1936, to Ray and Tyne (Mattson) Saari in Cook, Minn. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1954 and attended Hibbing Junior College. She married Neil Falbo in 1956 living in Hibbing until 1960. They moved to Hoyt Lakes and raised their family before retiring to Duluth in 1992. She resided there until 2010 before moving to the Twin Cities where she lived the remainder of her life.
Anita enjoyed visiting the family homestead in Alango Township and participating in the lives of her grandchildren. An avid reader and master of crossword puzzles, she instilled in her children the love of books and critical thinking. She loved music, particularly Broadway and Classical, and gave piano lessons for many years. Strong in her faith, she was active at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes, Saint Michael’s in Duluth, and Saint Louis, King of France in Saint Paul. She enjoyed the beauty of nature and the wonder of sunsets.
She is survived by her sister, Darla Barfield of Manchester, Ga.; children, David (Vicki) of Maple Grove, Daniel (Margaret) of Eagan, Dennis (Deborah) of Rochester, Mary Gavitt (Tom) of Duluth, Teresa Frank (Alan) of Owatonna, and Elizabeth Benhossain (Noureddine) of Rochester; 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Neil; and Sheldon for eight years; parents, Ray and Tyne Saari; stepmother, Elloa; brothers, Ray Jr. and Jerry; and son, Thomas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held in the Spring. However, there will be a visitation from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of memorials, the family requests that you contribute to your local food shelf and to show kindness.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
