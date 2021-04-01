Angeline M. Tekautz, 95, of Chisholm, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, Tom Tekautz of Aurora and David Tekautz of Duluth.

Angeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son.

Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Angeline Tekautz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries