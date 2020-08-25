Angela M. Allen, 41, of Eveleth, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with gallbladder cancer.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1979, in Virginia, to Arnold and Lucy (Bernard) Zahnow. Angela graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Babbitt and Mesabi Community College in Virginia, with a degree in Business Management. Angela furthered her education at Mesabi Range Community and Technical College obtaining her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree and eventually earning her Registered Nursing Degree through their program with Hibbing Community College.
Angela was united in marriage to Brad Allen on April 12, 2008, at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. She worked as a nurse at the former St. Raphael’s Health & Rehabilitation Center in Eveleth and Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Following the birth of their children, Angela became a homemaker.
Angela enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping and fishing. She also liked crafting, shopping and making wine with her twin sister, Lisa.
She is survived by her husband, Brad; their sons, Braedan and Grayson; her siblings: Lori Zahnow, Darin Zahnow, Kyle (Jamie) Zahnow, Perry (Rachael) Zahnow, twin sister, Lisa (Ken) Krueger, Sherwin (Shelby) Zahnow; numerous nieces and nephews; father- and mother-in-law, Dennis and Judy Allen; and brothers-in-law, Craig and Kevin Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.
Private family services will be held and burial will take place in Forbes Cemetery. www.cron-sheehy.com
