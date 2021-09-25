Angela Gwen Greenwalt

We will be remembering Angela and her beautiful smile from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Please bring your stories, memories and pictures to share.

Friends and family may join us at 2024 E. Water St. # 4 in Duluth.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Greenwalt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries