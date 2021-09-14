Angela Blanche Maki, 97, longtime resident of Cherry, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Blanche was born on Nov. 13, 1923, in Ely to Frank and Josephine (Puzel) Tekavec. She was known for her walnut potica, caramel rolls, jelly, and berry picking. She was united in marriage In Jan. 8, 1949, to Albert Maki.

Blanche is survived by her son, Roger and his wife Janet; her daughter, Kathy Maki; numerous nieces and nephews; her favorite cousin, Delores Peitso; and her cat, Abby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; and two brothers and their spouses, Frank and Ann Tekavec, and Albert and Geri Tekavec.

Per Blanche's wishes, no services are planned.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Maki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries