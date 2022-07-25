Ange Bernard passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, at the age of 92 at Beehive Homes in Frisco, Texas, with his son, William Bernard, and his daughter Joan Johnson, by his side.
Ange was born Ange Vincent Bernard Jr. to Ange and Olga Bernard on April 15, 1930, in Eveleth, Minn. Ange grew up and attended high school in Eveleth where he met his wife, Shirley Erickson, in 1947 at a high school dance. Shortly after starting his college education at Notre Dame University, Ange enlisted in the U.S. Army during the height of the Korean war and served at several bases within the US. Ange returned to Notre Dame for a brief period, then re-enlisted in the Army — completing a total of 4 years service. Ange then returned to Minnesota where he reunited with his high school sweetheart, Shirley in Minneapolis. They were married on June 11, 1955, in Eveleth while Shirley was working in Minneapolis as a social worker and Ange was earning a degree in aeronautical engineering at the University of Minnesota.
In 1956, Ange and Shirley moved to the Los Angeles area where they lived for nearly ten years. Ange earned his M.S. degree in aeronautical engineering at the University of Southern California while shaping a successful career with Northrop, where he contributed to the design of the T-38 trainer aircraft, and Space Technology Laboratories, where he worked on space and ballistic missile programs. Ange’s work took the family to Clear Lake City, Texas, where he was responsible for selecting the landing site and developing trajectory calculations for the Apollo Lunar Module that was flown between lunar orbit and the Moon’s surface during the Apollo program. In 1967, Ange moved the family to Vienna, Va., where he continued his career with TRW, leading Naval anti-submarine warfare programs. He later joined the Navy as a civilian, leading the anti-submarine warfare systems project office. Ange was selected as a charter member of the Senior Executive Service, holding executive leadership positions within the Navy as the head of Naval Special Programs, and as Executive Director for combat systems within the Naval Sea Systems Command. After retiring from government service, Ange worked for several years as an executive consultant to the defense industrial base. Ange’s contributions throughout his career were both significant and impactful. Ange and Shirley retired to Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 1995. They moved to Red Lodge, Montana in 2016 and then to Katy, Texas in 2018. After the passing of his beloved wife Shirley in 2019, Ange moved to Frisco, Texas in 2021. Ange was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who thrived on hard work, and quality time with friends and family. Ange genuinely enjoyed entertainment of all kinds. He was equally happy attending a tractor pull as a Puccini opera. Ange was a dear friend to many, and he and Shirley greatly valued the lifetime friendships they shared. Ange was deeply committed to his faith and was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church.
Ange is survived by his children, William Bernard (wife Debra) of Red Lodge, Mont., Robert Bernard (wife Maria) of El Paso, Texas, and Joan Johnson (husband Stuart) of Prescott, Ariz.; his sister, Andrienne (Bernard) Keennon; his grandchildren: Katie, Michael, Kate, Erin, Kristen, Elizabeth, Alex and Lauren; and his great-grandchildren James, Jackson, and Eli.
Ange was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Joanne (Erickson) Bernard; parents, Ange and Olga (Paciotti) Bernard; and sister, Marie (Bernard) Shaw.
Family and friends will hold a celebration of Ange’s life at Nelson’s Resort in Crane Lake, Minn., on Thursday, Sept. 8. A committal service and burial will be at the Eveleth Cemetery in Eveleth, Minn., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ange’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org), 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth, Minnesota is handling the arrangements.
