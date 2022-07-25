Ange Vincent Bernard Jr.

Ange Bernard passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, at the age of 92 at Beehive Homes in Frisco, Texas, with his son, William Bernard, and his daughter Joan Johnson, by his side.

Ange was born Ange Vincent Bernard Jr. to Ange and Olga Bernard on April 15, 1930, in Eveleth, Minn. Ange grew up and attended high school in Eveleth where he met his wife, Shirley Erickson, in 1947 at a high school dance. Shortly after starting his college education at Notre Dame University, Ange enlisted in the U.S. Army during the height of the Korean war and served at several bases within the US. Ange returned to Notre Dame for a brief period, then re-enlisted in the Army — completing a total of 4 years service. Ange then returned to Minnesota where he reunited with his high school sweetheart, Shirley in Minneapolis. They were married on June 11, 1955, in Eveleth while Shirley was working in Minneapolis as a social worker and Ange was earning a degree in aeronautical engineering at the University of Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries