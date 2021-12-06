Andrew Latimer

Andrew Latimer, 60, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Hibbing, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his home in Grand Rapids.

Andy was born March 13, 1961, to John “Jack” and Valeria “Peachy” (Menke) Latimer in Virginia, Minn. Andy grew up in Balsam, he graduated from Deer River High School. Andy owned his own lawn care and snow removal business as well as a painting business. His favorite place to be was outside, he enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds, especially cardinals. Andy was an avid fisherman, some of his favorite times were spent on Red Lake fishing with his kids. He could talk sports for hours and did so often with his son Ryan. Andy loved watching his grandkids grow, learn and play. He enjoyed reading the paper and was an animal lover, if he knew you had a dog there were always treats to be had, sometimes to excess.

Andy is survived by his children, Shannon (Chris) Moran, Ryan Latimer; the mother of his children, Mary Latimer; siblings: John “Bucky” (Vicky) Latimer, Bill (Carolyn) Latimer, Laura (Erik) Olson, Anne (Keith) Auel, Tom (Kathy) Latimer; grandkids, Roman, Max and Rose Moran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Peachy; stepfather, Ron Block; grandparents, Phil and Luella Block.

A prayer service will be held at 10 am Thursday, Dec. 9, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. A visitation will be held following the prayer service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

