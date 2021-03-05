Andrew “Drew” J. Marshall, 50, Hibbing, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home in Hibbing.
He was born Sept. 24, 1970, to Bill Marshall and Alice Allen in Louisville, Ky. Drew had lived in Hibbing for the past 20 years, coming from Kentucky. He enjoyed ice fishing, tie dying with his daughter Gabby and going to Ely where he would practice Buddhism. He was very interested in art and especially loved spending time with his daughter Gabrielle.
He is survived by his daughter, Gabrielle Thronson, Hibbing; father, Bill (Karen) Marshall, Somerset, Ky.; brother, Scott (Hally) Marshall, Palmer, Ark.; sister, Miranda Marshall Polston, Fredonia, Ky.; and his six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Allen.
Per Drew’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Drew, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
