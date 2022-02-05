Andrew ‘Bunno’ A. Versich Jr.

Andrew Versich, 84, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Home Sweet Home in Hibbing.
He was born June 20, 1937, in Hibbing to Helen (Rose) and Andrew A. Versich Sr. Andrew was a lifelong resident of Hibbing he was a member of the Elks Lodge and played drums in the polka band El Bono Ray. Andrew served in the U.S. Army and was employed at Eveleth Taconite for over 30 years. Andrew enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and was a softball pitcher in his youth. He was well loved for his barbecuing at many family gatherings that became a longtime family tradition. One of his favorite places to spend time was at the hunting shack with his family. Andrew is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Mark (Melissa) and Todd Versich; sister, Rose Marsh; sister-in-law, Marla Sande; grandkids: Marko, Marissa, Annabelle, Riley and Dominic Versich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Sr. and Helen; brother, Edward “Peesh” Versich Sr.; and granddaughter, Hope Versich.
Fr. Paul Strommer will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
Private interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. All guests are encouraged to wear masks.
Pallbearers will be Tim Marsh, John Hanegmon, Edward Versich, Larry Marsh, Richard Rusich, Dr. Steven Kapla.
Honorary pallbearers are “The Friday Night Crew” Mike Mandich Sr., Dan Fairbanks and Bob Emanuel.
The Versich family would like to thank Home Sweet Home for the wonderful care that was given to Andrew.
