Andrew A. “Tony” Hibben, 70, of Nashwauk, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the Emerald’s in Grand Rapids, Minn.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minn., he was the son of Andrew and Beatrice (LaFrenier) Hibben.
He was a longtime Itasca County resident, was a member of the Calumet Presbyterian church, the White Earth Reservation, the Christian Motorcyclist Association, and was a 16 year AA member with “Celebrate Recovery”.
Survivors include his wife, Mellissa Hibben of Grand Rapids, Minn.; a daughter, Tammy Hibben Goodwater of Hopkins, Minn.; and a grandson, Kenneth Goodwater.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Larry Hibben, Yvonne, Marion, Barbara and Carol.
Per Andrew’s request, there will be no services. At this time to honor his wishes, Andrew’s ashes will be scattered on sacred ground.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.