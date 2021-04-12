Andrea Strong, 32, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021.

A wake will be held at the Wellness Center in Tower beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, also at the Wellness Center in Tower.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrea Strong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries