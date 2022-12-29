Andrea ‘Andi’ Raye Locke
June 17 1956—December 25, 2022
Andrea “Andi” Raye Locke was born June 17, 1956, in Houlton, Maine, to Gerald and Theodora (Bolger) Prosser.
She passed Dec. 25, 2022, at Essentia Health Virginia at age 66, due to complications from a hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by the people she loved most in her life.
Andrea attended Catholic school in Houlton, Maine, for her elementary years, then graduated from Houlton High School in 1974. After high school, she attended Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, and graduated in 1976.
On May 20th, 1995 she married Michael Locke and together they ventured to Miramichi, NB Canada, Shell Lake, Wis., and their final destination Virginia, Minn., where they have lived for over 24 years.
Andi had a variety of jobs in her life, and up until her death, was employed at Iron Range Customs in Virginia, Minn., but her favorite job by far was being mom and Nannie. For her there was no greater joy than watching whatever activity her grandkids participated in, she was their biggest fan. She loved being on the pontoon boat with her family and loved golfing, she couldn’t wait to get on the course each summer.
Our Andi was kind, selfless and caring to everyone around her. She was thought of as a second mom to so many throughout the years and always tried to see the good in even the worst situations. She was our bright light and best part of all of us.
Survived by: her husband Mike, her daughter, Erica, son-in-law Josh, the greatest loves of her life: grandson Jayden and granddaughter Chesney, Reed Peterson (Chantal & Xander), who was like a son to her, Ashton, who she loved so much, Hagen, who was like a granddaughter to her, stepsons: Jeremy & Josh, special sister-in-law Michelle Locke & her son Laurentz, her grandpets Jozie, Riggs & Kat as well as friends from all places she had lived, especially her people from the Virginia Golf Course.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Ronald Dykeman, mother & father-in-law, Bob & Delores Locke, and ex mother-in-law, Jeanette who she loved so dearly.
A special thank you to Dr. Vera, and the wonderful staff in the Virginia & Duluth Oncology/Infusion/Radiation departments, who took such great care of her.
A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cancer center, an animal shelter, or someone who is in need of a little extra help.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
