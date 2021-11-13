Funeral arrangements for Anders W. Stone, 92, longtime resident of Dewey Lake, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

He died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.

To plant a tree in memory of Anders Stone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
