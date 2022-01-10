Anders W. Stone, 92, longtime resident of Dewey Lake, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born April 25, 1929, in Hibbing the son of John and Emma (Elgland) Stone. He attended Hibbing Schools. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Anders served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Anders was united in marriage to Patricia Haverkamp on September 26, 1958, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Anders worked for the Oliver Mining Co., US Steel, and Eveleth Taconite before settling in as a mechanic at Hibbing Taconite for 25 years. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, the Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge #058, and the Oddfellows. He enjoyed hunting, water-skiing, biking, telling jokes, listening to his children and grandchildren playing the piano and singing, and living at the lake.
Anders is survived by his wife: Pat; sons: Andy (Lisa) Stone of Cushing, MN, David (Mary) Stone of Apple Valley, MN, Matt Stone, and Chris (Paula) Stone of Sauk Rapids, MN; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: John, Edith, May, Esther, and Oscar; and sons: Mark and Alex.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service Friday, January 14,, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Memorials are preferred to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
