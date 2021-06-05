Amy Jo Suihkonen, 52, of Virginia, died Jan. 15, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth
She was born March 1, 1968, in Virginia, the daughter of Melvin Suihkonen and June Glavich. Amy graduated from Virginia High School and Eveleth Vo-Tech. Amy was a talkative soul with very strong resolve. She amazingly could smile through the pain of her disabilities.
Amy is survived by her mother, Chris (Randy) Ridlon; her father, Mel (Marge) Suihkonen; sisters, Wendy (Adam) and Shelby (Sherwin); brother, Kori; stepsisters, Kim and Carrie; stepbrothers, David (Joan) and Mike (Nikki); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Harley.
A memorial service for Amy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman family funeral home in Virginia. To share condolences online please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
