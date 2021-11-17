Americo Joseph Sacchetti, 92, of Virginia, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Americo is survived by his three children, Michele (Robb) Engstrom, Anthony Sacchetti and Jim (Roxanne) Sacchetti; and one grandson, Matthew Engstrom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Margaret Sacchetti, wife, Carmella; and two brothers, William and Angelo.
A special thank you to the staff at Caring Edge Hospice and Hannah Kovatovich and her staff at Edgewood Memory Care.
A private service was held and burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements were with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
