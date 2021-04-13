Amelia Rose Rioux

Amelia and her twin brother, Eirik, were born to Michaelyn (Mickey) Hurlbut and Ryen Rioux at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. Amelia came into this world fighting for her life. Born at just 29 weeks of gestation and faced with many obstacles and complications. Her sister, Isabella, sang “You are my Sunshine” to her the day they met. From that day on Amelia became our family's Sunshine. Amelia will forever be our Little Sunshine. Her time with us was far too brief. We take comfort in knowing she is in heaven and we will see her again.
Amelia is survived by her parents, Mickey Hurlbut and Ryen Rioux; her siblings: Warren McLouden, Isabella Hurlbut, Otto Kuusisto and her twin Eirik Rioux; grandparents, Louise (James) Carlisle, Mike Hurlbut, Pauline Rioux; great grandparents, Robert DeSpiegelaere, Eileen Rioux; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by Uncle Joshua Crowe; great-grandparents, Doreen Despiegelaere, Loren and Loraine Moe, John Rioux.
A funeral for Amelia will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Trout Lake Townhall.
