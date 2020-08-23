Amelia Louise “Molly” Manner, 95, of Hibbing, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Cornerstone Villa, Buhl.

She was born April 19, 1925, in Hibbing, the daughter of Matt and Margaret (Preyatala) Kochevar and was a 1943 graduate of Hibbing High School. Molly married William Manner on May 7, 1950, in Hibbing and was a lifelong Hibbing resident. She was a homemaker, and operated the Manner Dairy Farm with her husband William. Molly enjoyed caring for her family and was always putting others first. Molly loved cooking and baking, especially baking breads.

Molly is survived by children: Richard (Sue) Manner of Hibbing, Bill (Jan) Manner Jr. of Floodwood, Larry (Judy) Manner of Hibbing, and Karen (Pat) Brodeen of Cook; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Vernon; and siblings: Matt, Jack, John, Louis, Margaret Lillian and Gertrude Haidos.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia.

Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online; please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

