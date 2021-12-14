Amelia Kathryn (Grillo) Novak, age 101.5 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing. She was born in Hibbing on February 25, 1920 to Vincent and Palmerina (Tomaino) Grillo. Amelia attended Hibbing schools and has been a lifelong resident of the Iron Range. Her catholic faith was very important to her as she was a longtime member of St. Leo's and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. She married Nicholas Novak, was a homemaker and raised her family in Hibbing. Amelia was a great athlete and was very active in softball, horseshoes, bocce ball, curling, volleyball and bowling. Her claim to fame was winning the 1993 Minnesota State Horseshoe Senior Division Championship. She was part of the VFW and was heavily involved with TOPS for over 40 years.
Amelia is survived by her children: Shirley (August) Klaysmat of Hibbing, Nancy Novak of St. Paul, Minn., Nicholas Novak of Sartell, Minn., and Jill Novak of Littleton, Colo.; siblings: James (Dolly) Grillo of Hibbing, William (Barbara) Grillo of Hibbing, and Grace (John) Tomich of Boulder, Colo.; seven grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many cousins; nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick; and siblings: Angeline Perry, Dominic Grillo, Bruno Grillo, Mary Enich, Frank Grillo, Josephine Husted, and Eleana Geary.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Following the visitation, there will be a graveside committal service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Father Daniel Weiske will preside over services. There will be a luncheon to follow at St. Leo's Hall at 12:30 p.m.
All are welcome to a lunch immediately following the cemetery at Blessed Sacrament Church. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
