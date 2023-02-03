Amber Rose Lammi, 28, of Virginia, passed away Monday January 30, 2023, unexpectedly at her home.
She was born on June 3, 1994 to Michael and Marilyn (Kivela) Lammi in Duluth, Minn. Amber graduated from East Range Academy. She was united in marriage to Clinton Seguin on January 5, 2015. Amber worked for many years as a telemarketer. She enjoyed drawing art, crafts and spending time with her son CJ.
She is survived by her husband Clinton Seguin, son CJ Seguin, aunt Jill Maguire, uncle James Fuller, uncle Gregory Lammi, mother-in-law Theresa Fossell, brothers-in-law Phillip Fossell, Roland Fossell, Seth Fossell, Abram Fossell, Micah Fossell, sisters-in-law Rustee Seguin, Mary Fossell, Rita Fossell and many friends.
Amber was preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents John and Joyce Lammi, maternal grandparents Mary and Reynolds Kivela, father-in-law Doug Fossell, and one cousin Kristina Lammi.
Funeral Service will be Saturday February 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the True Hope Fellowship Church in Virginia, with Pastor Joel Kallberg officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in the Sand Lake Chapel Cemetery in Britt.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Amber Lammi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.