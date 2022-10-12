Memorial service for Amanda Stacy (Alto) Carlson, 33, of rural Gilbert will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Amanda left us too soon on Oct. 10, 2022.
She was born on Aug.12, 1989, to Darin and Lisa (Pfeffer) Alto in Rochester, Minn. She grew up and attended the Eveleth-Gilbert High School, Class of 2008, where she excelled in speech and theater and was an excellent student who was consistently on the honor roll. Amanda courageously struggled with many health issues throughout her entire life, but persevered. Amanda was united in marriage to Christopher Carlson on Oct. 3, 2014, at the Minnetonka Orchards, sponsored by the Wish Upon A Wedding Foundation. The couple had a beautiful family with two amazing boys. She enjoyed cooking and teaching makeup application on social media. Amanda was a hardworking, caring, passionate, beautiful soul that will never be forgotten by those that were lucky enough to know and love her throughout her life. She was an avid advocate for several causes and always willing to help.
Survivors include her husband, Chris; two sons, Kaleb, age 11 and Elijah, age 4; mother, Lisa (Andrew) Flannigan; father, Darin (Christine) Alto; siblings: Kayla Alto, Ashley Sarazine, Jacob Dahl, Elizabeth Flannigan, Andrew Alto, Michael Alto, Thomas Alto, and David Flannigan; maternal grandparents, Carol Makie and Donald Pfeffer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; as well as her four legged friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kay and Roger Alto; and an aunt, Stacy Alto.
To plant a tree in memory of Amanda Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.