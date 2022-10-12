Amanda Stacy (Alto) Carlson

Memorial service for Amanda Stacy (Alto) Carlson, 33, of rural Gilbert will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Amanda left us too soon on Oct. 10, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Amanda Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries