Amanda (Mandi) Dawn Bjork, 30, of Virginia, died Thursday, July 1, 2021.
She was born Nov. 20, 1990, in Gillette, Wyo., a true gift from God to her parents, Todd and Kimberly Bjork (Larson) who waited 8 years for a child. Amanda lived in Wright, Wyo., until her parents moved back to Minnesota in 1996. She grew up in rural Embarrass where her love for God’s creation thrived. You’d often find her in the woods exploring or swimming in Pike River. Mandi graduated from JFK High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree at Northwestern University in St. Paul. Amanda worked and lived in the cities prior to moving to Virginia. Amanda worked as a PCA and then a teacher prior to becoming owner and operator of American Home“Maid” an organizing and cleaning service. Amanda attended the Evangelical Free Church of Embarrass.
Amanda was someone to so many people. She loved hard, laughed hard, and lived hard.
She loved to draw and write. She was full of kindness and generosity. She’d give until she had nothing left. Amanda was known to be an adventurer. Climbing, hiking, and swimming.
She loved to find rocks, picking agates, diving for treasures, and getting crystals.
She was a dog person through and through. Pugs were her favorite but she didn’t care. She just loved animals and they loved her. But more than anything she loved people. She wanted to help the hurting even though she was hurting herself. She wanted to know people to their core, all the ick and brokenness didn’t matter, she loved them still. She was a daughter, a sister, a friend. She was so much to so many people. Losing her feels like hell on earth. But we know she is at peace, in heaven with her Jesus.
Mandi is survived by her parents: Todd and Kimberly Bjork of Embarrass; sisters: Missy Bjork of Mountain Iron, Jossy Bjork of Embarrass, and Heather (Nathan) Destasio of Duluth; Maternal grandmother: Darlene Larson of BullHead City, AZ; aunts and uncles: Donna (Mike) Tokarczyk of Two Harbors, Gene (Yvonne) Larson of Duluth, Scott Larson of Duluth, and Tami (Tony Jensen) Bjork of Chisholm; great uncle: Randy (Rebecca) Snook; numerous cousins, including: Nick, Jaime, Kasey, Sarah, Justin, and Jason; extended family and friends, including special friends: Ruth, Brenda, and Ashley.
She was preceded in death by Maternal Grandfather: Don Larson, Paternal grandparents: Roger and Brenda Bjork; and a child in infancy.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, at the Evangelical Free Church in Embarrass. Pastor Marlin Bjornrud will officiate.
Inurnment will take place in the Embarrass Cemetery.
Mandi’s family wishes to thank Lake County Chaplain: Walter Crabtree, and all who supported Mandi in her life’s journey.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Iron Range Chapter.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
