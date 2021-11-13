Amanda Lynn Hanegmon, 38, of Balkan, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her home.
Nicole Marie Hanegmon-Jenkins, 36, of Balkan, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Both due to Covid complications.
Mandi was born Dec. 13, 1982, in Chisholm, Niki was born Aug. 31, 1985, to Frank and Kathleen (Vake) Haegmon.
Mandi is survived by her son, Daniel Dally; fiancé, Dave Dally and family, Wendy Dally, Ron Dally; sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Brad McLagan, their children: Bailee, Aaron, and Cara. She enjoyed walking.
Niki is survived by her children, Thomas and Elizabeth Jenkins; and boyfriend, Rob Walior. She loved her animals and living in the country.
Mandi and Niki are survived by their sister, Molly Hanegmon and her daughter, Alexis Pustovar; also survived by paternal aunt and uncle, Marlene Rahnasto and Dave Hanegmon; maternal aunt and uncles, Beverly (Allan) Lambert, Tom (Kathy) Vake and Vince Vake; many cousins; special friends, Rich and Beanie Bussey, Rhonda and Gordy Yonkovich and Ashley and Bob Williams.
They are preceded in death by their parents; paternal grandparents, Alfred and Marcia Hanegmon; uncle, Gene Hanegmon; cousin, Olivia Hanegmon; maternal grandparents, Tommy N. and Delores Vake.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Chisholm Cemetery. Fr. Paul Strommer from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
