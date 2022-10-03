Alvin Saralampi, 95, of Toivola, Minn., passed away Sept. 24, 2022, at Essentia Health Hospice at Miller Dwan, Duluth, Minn., following a stroke.
He was born to Hugo and Olga (Willman) Saralampi in his grandmother’s home at Bangor Location, Biwabik, Minn., on April 27, 1927. He grew up in Toivola and graduated from Toivola High School with seven others in the class of 1945. On Dec. 4, 1948 he married Elvi Salin at the parsonage of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. They were married more than 73 years when Elvi passed away in June of this year.
Alvin was a logger, farmer and a school bus driver for St. Louis County Schools for 17 years. In 1966, he started work at Eveleth Mines starting out as a laborer, and was a welder at the Forbes taconite plant for 23 years. He loved retirement and was very active, splitting firewood and working around the farm. He loved horses and dogs. He was an avid reader and loved to dance. He and Elvi were often complimented on their beautiful waltzes and Finnish polkas. Alvin attributed his long life to sauna, coffee, peppermints, and a lifetime of chewing snuff! His was a life well lived.
Alvin was active in his church and community, serving on the township board, church council, teaching Sunday School, and was a founding member of the Toivola Volunteer Fire Department. If helpers were needed for a community or church project, he was there! He was also instrumental in planning the Toivola All-School reunion and the 100 year celebration of the community of Toivola. He took great pride in the beautiful Toivola Cemetery and was the sexton for 44 years. He and his sons hand-dug more than 240 graves at the cemetery, as he believed the people buried there should be honored with a hand-dug grave. He was proud to keep the grounds looking perfect.
In 1987, he and his friend Lillian Sorvari self-published Echoing Footsteps, a book chronicling the history of Toivola and Little Swan. Both of them were descendants of Toivola’s first settlers. While writing the book they interviewed the remaining pioneers of the area, translating the audio tapes from Finnish to English and writing their stories. This book and the sequel are incredibly valuable to families of those pioneers, and to those with an interest in Finnish immigration and history of the area. With the profits from the book, Alvin and Lillian had a monument erected at the Toivola Cemetery in honor of the pioneers.
Alvin was preceded in death by his wife Elvi; his brother, Curtis; his parents and many close friends and relatives.
He is survived by daughter, Evelyn Kliever of Duluth; sons: Alan (Donna) of Ely, Russell and Roger of Toivola; grandchildren: Kristi Redus, Richard Cernota, Nora Haigh, Magen Saralampi, Monica Jarvi, Kelsey Stay and Abbey Saralampi; several great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff of Heritage Manor in Chisholm where Alvin lived the past three years. He loved the staff and enjoyed being a member of the “fun table” at mealtime. We also thank the staff in the ER of Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, the Neuro Trauma ICU at St. Mary’s in Duluth, and the hospice unit at Miller Dwan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola. Visitation will be at noon, with the service at 1 p.m. Memorials are preferred to Hope Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Range Funeral Home, Hibbing.
