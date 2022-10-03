Alvin Saralampi

Alvin Saralampi, 95, of Toivola, Minn., passed away Sept. 24, 2022, at Essentia Health Hospice at Miller Dwan, Duluth, Minn., following a stroke.

He was born to Hugo and Olga (Willman) Saralampi in his grandmother’s home at Bangor Location, Biwabik, Minn., on April 27, 1927. He grew up in Toivola and graduated from Toivola High School with seven others in the class of 1945. On Dec. 4, 1948 he married Elvi Salin at the parsonage of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. They were married more than 73 years when Elvi passed away in June of this year.

