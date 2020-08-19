Alvin Eugene Akemann, a resident of Babbitt, Minn., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at his home. He went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 90 years.
Alvin was born on Dec. 14, 1929 in Wells, Minn., the sixth of ten children born to Herman and Elsie (Wilder) Akemann. He was joined in holy matrimony to Mary Helen Schulz on April 6, 1947, in Wells. Together they were blessed with eight children. Alvin attended Wells High School and worked several jobs throughout his lifetime, most notably at Lampert Lumber Yard, he also owned and operated a private upholstery shop, and worked for Reserve Mining Company as a diesel mechanic and on the railroad crew. He would later retire in 1992 as a security guard for Midwest Patrol. He and Mary enjoyed spending many winters in Benson, Arizona where they developed numerous lifelong friendships and helped build Peace in the Valley Church.
Alvin enjoyed singing in the church choirs, spending time with his friends and family, hunting pheasant and big game in Alaska, and fishing for the elusive big walleye that he swore was in Birch Lake. He was an avid sports fan and spent countless hours watching baseball and football. He will be fondly remembered for his jokes, his laughter, and his contagious smile. Alvin loved the Lord, his wife, his family, and telling a good story to make others laugh.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary; daughter, Kathleen (Len) Rothlisberger, Coleraine, Minn.; son, Robert, Wiseman, Alaska (presently in Babbitt); daughter, Rhonda, Babbitt, Minn.; son, Paul, Mankato, Minn.; daughter, Kerri (Travis) Wichern, Hastings, Minn.; and daughter Leanne, Babbitt; grandchildren, Randalyn and Ryan Rothlisberger, Tara (Brad) Larsen and Troy Akemann, Matthew (Sara) and Dustin Bovee, Amber Akemann, Joselyn (Tyler) Rhein, Kailyn and Jacob Wichern, Chase (Dorothy), Maree, and Rylan Poppenhagen; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Kayla, and Logan Larsen and Anna Borgstrom. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who were all special to him.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Danny and Randy; daughter-in-law, Cindy; and grandchildren, Billie Lee Akemann, Trevor John and Travis Benjamin Wichern; brothers, Clarence, LeRoy, Romaine and Keith; sisters, Evelyn, Shirley, Darlene, Marcy and Joanne. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt. Pastor John Bonk will be officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating will be limited and masks will be required.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at a later date in the Argo Cemetery in Babbitt.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora, MN.
