Alvin A. Wertanen, 83, of Virginia, passed into the arms of God on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Eveleth, Minn., after an 8-year fight with Alzheimer’s Disease.
He was born March 3, 1938, in Wakefield, Mich., the son of Einor and Minnie (Bohman) Wertanen; and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1956. After graduation, Al enlisted in the United States Army where he attended crane and shovel school. As a Specialist 5th Class, he served in Port Whittier, Alaska, where he operated a crane which loaded ships. Al worked for Erie Mining Company for 32 years as a shovel runner/teacher and later worked for Circuit City for 13 years. He enjoyed carpentry and home maintenance, often helping others with plumbing and electrical home repairs. Al liked spending time with his family while watching/ playing baseball, SCUBA Diving, golf, skiing, fishing and traveling. After retiring from mining, he lived in Florida and South Georgia, but retirement brought Al back home to the Northland where he lived in Virginia. In his heart, his home would always be Wakefield.
Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Wertanen; foster son, Timothy Knapp; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Wertanen; grandchildren: Justin Wertanen, Haleigh Gerdis and Ian Gerdis; brother: Ronald Wertanen; sisters, Elaine Fontecchio and Sally Minkin; extended family, Pat and Ralph Johnson, Mary and Bob McNaughton; special nieces, Dawn Clark and Carrie Lefel; special nephews, Mike (Rhonda) Johnson and Mark (Vickie) Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, including special friends, Karen and Darold Eckert.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jeffrey Paul Wertanen; parents; twin sister, Evelyn Lahnala; and twin brother, Everette Wertanen.
Al was a creative thinker who could solve many problems in life and this kind, gentle soul was a good friend to many. “Uncle Al” will be missed by family, and especially by his wife of 59 years, Jane. He would want to wish special blessings to all who were so good to him in his later years.
The Committal Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Calvary Cemetery Columbarium in Virginia. Rev. Fr. Justin Fish will officiate.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share remembrances online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
