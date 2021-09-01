Alvera (Vera) M. Haro (Johnson), 97, passed away Aug. 29, 2021, at the Wyoming Medical Center Casper, Wyo.
Vera was born Feb. 17, 1924, in Bertha, Minn., to Guy and Zella Johnson.
She was two years old when they moved to Leetonia, Minn., where she attended school and graduated from Hibbing High School.
Vera was united in Marriage to Walter Haro, on Feb. 23, 1941, and spent some time in Eugene, Ore., before they made their home in Chisholm, Minn.
Vera and Walt loved to spend time at their cabin on Sturgeon Lake, Minn., where they entertained family and friends all summer for many many years, and everyone was welcome.
Vera worked for years at the Chisholm, Minn., sewing factory, sewing snowmobile jackets and clothes.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chisholm, Ladies VFW 8510 In Hibbing, The VASA Lodge of Hibbing, and a volunteer member of the UMCM Auxiliary in Hibbing.
In 2006, Vera moved to Wyoming to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Vera was hired at the West End Wal-Mart as a Greeter which she loved. She received several employee of the month awards.
Vera moved back to Hibbing in 2011 and lived at the 7th Ave Apartments where she had many friends. She also volunteered her time at the Hibbing Hospital.
She moved back to Glenrock, Wyo., in July 2021 to again be with her daughter, son-in-law and family.
Sadly, the time was too short.
She is survived by her son, Richard Haro of Hibbing, Minn.; her daughter, Jean and Rodney Christenson of Glenrock, Wyo.; grandchildren, Tammy and Shawn Downs of Wyoming, Bruce Christenson of Minnesota, Kim and Bill Welsh of Missouri, Kallie Haro of Minnesota, Patrick Grass of Nevada, Becki and Warren Koski of Minnesota; great grandchildren: Jade Downs, Shawntel Downs, KC Christenson, Whitnie Christenson, Allie Ross, Jacey Ross, Autumn Maggard, Donny Kelson, Alexis Grass, Kathryn Grass; and great great grandchildren, Ryleigh Minton and Isaiah Grass; plus many family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Zella Johnson; husband, Walter Haro; brother, Laverne Johnson.
There will be a Celebration of Life at United Methodist Church, Chisholm, 307 1st Ave. SW, Chisholm, Minn., 55719 on Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow the service.
At that time she will be laid to rest next to her husband Walter Haro at the Calvary Cemetery Chisholm, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.