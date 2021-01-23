Alton Everett ‘Al’’ Bovee, 74, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., died peacefully at his home Dec. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and dear pet. He was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus, his precious Lord and Savior.
Al was born in Ashland, Wis., Aug. 5, 1946, to Alton Edward and Phyllis (Coon) Bovee. He was the fifth of seven children. The family moved to Minnesota when Al was 4 years old. After graduating from Hibbing High School, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy. Upon completing his tour of duty, Al enrolled in North Central Bible School (NCU) in Minneapolis, Minn. After Al graduated from college with a BA degree in Biblical Studies and Theology, the couple pastored two small churches in northern Minnesota.
Later, Al worked at the iron mines in Keewatin, Minn. The couple welcomed their only child, Cheri Lynne, into their family in 1979. Cheri was born on Valentine’s Day and her adoption into the Bovee family was finalized in July. Al and Mary lived in Florida for a few years before moving back to Minnesota and settling in Inver Grove Heights.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Margaret (Hintz) Bovee of Inver Grove Heights; his treasured daughter, Cheri Lynne (Bovee) Allen and cherished grandson, Kevin Allen, both of Inver Grove Heights; brothers, Fred of Coquille, Ore., Richard of Aurora, Minn., and Duane of Aitkin, Minn.; nephews: Keith, Kevin, Paul, Dustin, Daniel and Andrew, nieces, Annette and Aprille.
Al will be honored at a memorial service including a military color guard Saturday, Feb. 13, at Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington, Minn.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Because of Covid-19, there will be no lunch after the service.
Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley at a later date.
