Altha Ellen Ojanen

Altha Ellen Ojanen, 96, of Angora, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Sand Lake Chapel, Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Guests are respectfully asked to adhere to the mask mandate.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.

