Almore Delano DeLaPointe

Almore “Al” DeLaPointe, 83, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Feb. 9, 2021.
Almore was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Bismarck, N.D., to Almore Sr. and Molly (Drashil) DeLaPointe. He attended St. Vincent Catholic Schools, Mott, N.D., and was a 1956 graduate of Mott High School. Al enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1956. Trained as an Air Traffic Controller, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and later at Havre Air Force Base, Mont., until 1960. He was a member of the 778 Air Defense Group Radar Squadron. Al married Barbara Patricia Sloan in 1962 in Mott, N.D. They spent three years in the Fargo Moorhead area going to college before they moved to Hibbing, where they resided until his death. In 1964, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota, Moorhead.
Immediately following, Al furthered his education with a Master’s Degree from University of Minnesota, Duluth. From 1966-1997, he was a Civics teacher at Hibbing High School. His students called him “Mr. D”. Known for his sense of humor and pranks in the classroom; his class antics were well known.
He was also a Driver’s Training Instructor and liked to tell comical, near-miss experiences about being behind-the-wheel with student drivers.
One of Al’s favorite leisure activities was spending time at his cabin, watching the loons and eagles on the lake. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing on McQuade Lake. Al also loved spending time camping and fishing in Voyageur’s National Park. For many years he was an avid pheasant hunter back in his hometown of Mott, N.D. He also loved to duck hunt in northern Minnesota and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He really loved to travel with his wife particularly all over Europe, Australia and New Zealand. He also took regular family trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Al also enjoyed watching back-to-back college football and NFL games. Go Vikes! Al was a WWII history buff and traveled to Normandy Beach in France. It was often difficult to find a WWII book he hadn’t read or a WWII movie he hadn’t seen. His family will especially miss his culinary skills, his sense of humor, and his storytelling around the campfire. He had huge affection for and enjoyed his children and grandchildren.
Almore is survived by his wife, Barbara “Pat” DeLaPointe of Hibbing; children, Greg (Julie) DeLaPointe of Plymouth, Minn., Danielle (Rick) Cannata of Hibbing, and Erika (Eric) Tufton of Fargo, N.D.; brothers, Patrick (Kathy) DeLaPointe of Fargo and Dale DeLaPointe of Greely, Colo.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Max) Kabachenko of New Hope, Minn., Chelsey (Eric) Edmonds of Hibbing, Mitchel Cannata of Hibbing, Nicholas DeLaPointe of Fargo, Jet Mark of New Hope, and Jacob Tufton of Fargo; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Emmett DeLaPointe.
Special thanks to his superb medical team including Dr Jeff Copeman, Fairview Radiation and Chemo staff, and Hibbing Homecare and Hospice team.
Memorials are preferred to Angel Fund at P.O. Box 114 in Hibbing and on their website angelfundrange.org/donate, Fairview Hospice at 750 East 34th Street in Hibbing (Attn: Fairview Hospice) or memorial of choice.
Family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial due to COVID restrictions at Blessed Sacrament on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services will be live streamed through Blessed Sacrament Church and can be accessed on their website and Facebook page. Mass will be starting at 10 a.m. A public celebration of life will be held in late summer of 2021. More details to come.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
