Almore D. DeLaPointe, 83, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Feb. 9, 2021.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing and funeral services are pending. Full obituary to come.

To plant a tree in memory of Almore DeLaPointe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries